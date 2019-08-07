Sun City Motorplex prepares for benefit drive

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Known for providing racers a safe place to unite and race, the Sun City Motorplex is getting ready to host a victim’s families benefit drive on Friday.

The owner tells KTSM the organization wanted to find a way to help those affected by Saturday’s mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

Friday’s event will also include the car gatherings, displays and racing the club usually has. They will be accepting anything people are willing to donate and will give it to victims’ families.

The track’s gates open at 6 p.m. located at 16400 Gateway East.

The owner of Sun City Motorcomplex said another benefit drive on September 7th is in the works.