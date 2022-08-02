EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This year’s Sun City CRIT has been postponed until fall 2023.

Destination El Paso, responsible for tourism marketing and venue/event management for the city of El Paso, has announced the postponement.

The free, family-friendly event features world-class cycling through the streets of downtown El Paso.

The start and finish lines are located near San Jacinto Plaza, giving onlookers an up-close opportunity to cheer on dozens of professional teams from across the United States and Mexico, including Olympians and national champions.

The community is invited to participate in amateur races, for both men and women, and a separate kid’s race for cycling enthusiasts ages 3 to 10. Both races will take place prior to the main event.

Aside from the cycling, Sun City CRIT will get things rolling with lots of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, great food and vendors, plus much more.

“We are so excited to bring this one-of-kind sporting event back to El Paso,” says José Garcia, President and CEO of Destination El Paso. “This event gives our community a chance to experience elite athletes, competing at the top of their discipline, while extending the warmth and hospitability our city is famous for.”

Follow Destination El Paso on social media for the official date and to learn more.

