EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun City Crit will be zooming back into Downtown El Paso next month.

The bike race, set for the San Jacinto Plaza area, will take place on Saturday, September 11 beginning at 11 a.m.

Presented by Visit El Paso, the race will be open to the public and there will be food and vendors.

For the schedule, registration and other information, click here.