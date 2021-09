EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Organizers of the upcoming Sun City Crit bike race in Downtown El Paso are looking for volunteers.

According to El Paso Live’s Facebook page, the race needs volunteers “for a fast-paced day of relays, music, vendors and more.”

Those interested can email the volunteer coordinator at kwalker@destinationelpaso.com.

The race, set for the San Jacinto Plaza area, will take place on Saturday, September 11 beginning at 11 a.m.

You can find more info here.