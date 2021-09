EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun City Craft Beer Festival slated for later this month has been pushed back a few months, according to El Paso Live.

The Downtown festival will now take place May 21-22, according to a Facebook post. It was originally supposed to take place September 18-19.

No reason was given other than “unforeseen circumstances.”

Early bird tickets for the new dates are now on sale here.