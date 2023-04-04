EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Live invites the community to the annual Sun City Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 3 in Downtown El Paso.

The festival, which will take place inside the El Paso Convention Center, will be a one-day event from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. All guests will be able to enjoy a selection of over 170 beers and ciders including local, regional, and national brands, along with live music, artists, a vintage thrift market, karaoke and so much more.

DeadBeach Brewery will be this year’s V.I.P. sponsor, with a special general admission (G.A.) activation featuring local artists painting on site. V.I.P. includes all general admission benefits, plus early entrance at noon to sample before the public, a dedicated V.I.P. lounge and entrance, complimentary food, and exclusive DeadBeach Brewery beers.

This event is for ages 21+ only. Infants, children, and those under 21 years of age may not enter the festival.

Tickets for Sun City Craft Beer Festival are on sale now starting at $20.00 (G.A.) and $60.00 (Limited V.I.P. available) Visit www.suncitycraftbeerfest.com to view additional tickets including military and first responder admission.