Fort Bliss is moving some of the events associated with the Fan Fiesta to Fort Bliss on Dec. 29.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl Association is moving the Battle of the Bands and other events associated with the Fan Fiesta to Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

The El Paso convention center, where the Fan Fiesta is normally held, is serving as a migrant shelter as the city and county deal with the latest surge into the Borderland.

The event is free and open to the public. Fans can catch a glimpse and get a picture with Tony the Tiger, the Sun Queen and the Sun Court. The highlight of the event is the Battle of the Bands between the Pitt and UCLA marching bands. Both bands will march to Marshall Road and perform outdoors at Freedom Crossing at 6 p.m.

“We didn’t want to lose one of the fan favorite events in the Battle of the Bands, so we were able to find an alternative location,” said Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “Once again, this shows how the community of El Paso has bought into the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and all the events that surrounds it. We cannot be more thankful.”

Fans and patrons attending the Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands event should enter Fort Bliss through Buffalo Soldier, Cassidy or Sheridan Gates’ left lanes. Adults must have valid identification.

All non-DoD cardholders (18 & older) must present a current identification card that is REAL ID compliant, per DHS policy. https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.