EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun Bowl Association (SBA) has announced they are now accepting applications for the 2023-24 Sun Court.

The association says the El Paso area will be represented by the city’s young women serving as community ambassadors during all Sun Bowl events.

“This is a great time for young women to promote their city and to volunteer as community ambassadors. Contestants are selected based on poise, personality, communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to demonstrate knowledge of El Paso and all Sun Bowl Association events,” the Sun Bowl Association said.

Applications are available online on the Sun Bowl’s website or can be picked up at the Sun Bowl Association office located at 4150 Pinnacle Street, Suite 100. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 16, by 3 p.m. and all interviews will be held on Saturday, July 8, starting at 9 a.m.

The Sun Bowl Association has released a list of eligibility requirements and rules for those interested in applying for Sun Princess. They are listed below.

A female between the ages of 18-22 (as of Sept. 1) that has completed one year of college

Have not been married and have not had any children

Must be enrolled as a full-time student taking a minimum of 12 academic hours or full time in a graduate program

A cumulative grade point average of at least a 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (Transcript must be included with application)

Sun Princesses may not hold any other title during the time they are members of the Sun Court (i.e. Miss El Paso, Miss Texas, etc…)

Responsible for their own transportation costs to attend mandatory events

For more information on the application, click here: SUN BOWL ASSOCIATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2023-24 SUN COURT – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | December 29, 2023 | El Paso, Texas.