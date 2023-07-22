EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is providing summer entertainment and savings with several events including its Summer Concert Series, Tax-Free Weekend and Cheerleading Showdown.

The Summer Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27 with a performance by local musicians Feline Fox. The schedule for the following concerts can be seen below.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy refreshing cocktails or a nice cold beer at the newly opened Keg & Brew at the food court nearby. In addition, attendees are encouraged to register for a chance to win awesome giveaways as well.

The Tax-Free event will be held Friday through Sunday, August 11-13. Great deals for the entire family will be offered with up to 70% off at more than 100 brand-name stores like Hollister, Forever 21, Columbia Sportswear, and Polo Ralph Lauren plus new stores Psycho Bunny, Hey Dude and others.

The Cheerleading Showdown, ‘Something to Cheer About,’ will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12. There will be meet-and-greet opportunities with an official Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader during the event.