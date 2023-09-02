EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation conducted a free entrepreneurship teen workshop Saturday morning, Sept. 2, at STTE located at 2601 N. Stanton St., Suite A.
The initiative “embodies STTE’s unyielding dedication to molding the next generation of entrepreneurial founders,” according to a news release sent by STTE.
Attendees were provided with the following information, material and help:
- Mentorship: Learn from those who’ve been there, done that, and won the startup game. Seasoned startup co-founders shared their journeys, offering mentorship and insights to aspiring entrepreneurs.
- A Glimpse of the Future of Learning: STTE redefines learning with state-of-the-art teaching methodologies. From the powerhouse of AI via Startosphere.io to the allure of Augmented Reality, delivering captivating hologram teaching experiences STTE promised a learning journey that’s nothing short of revolutionary.
- STTE: Pioneering Startup Success Stories: As a leading startup generator in El Paso, STTE’s reputation for cultivating winning startups is unmatched. This workshop exemplified its mission: to inspire, educate, and lead tomorrow’s innovators.
- Chance to Enter Dia de Los Muertos: The top student startup projects clinched the golden opportunity to pitch their ideas at STTE’s star-studded annual startup event, Dia de Los Muertos, on Nov. 3.