EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation conducted a free entrepreneurship teen workshop Saturday morning, Sept. 2, at STTE located at 2601 N. Stanton St., Suite A.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

The initiative “embodies STTE’s unyielding dedication to molding the next generation of entrepreneurial founders,” according to a news release sent by STTE.

Attendees were provided with the following information, material and help: