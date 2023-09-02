EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation conducted a free entrepreneurship teen workshop Saturday morning, Sept. 2, at STTE located at 2601 N. Stanton St., Suite A.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

The initiative “embodies STTE’s unyielding dedication to molding the next generation of entrepreneurial founders,” according to a news release sent by STTE.

Attendees were provided with the following information, material and help:

  • Mentorship: Learn from those who’ve been there, done that, and won the startup game. Seasoned startup co-founders shared their journeys, offering mentorship and insights to aspiring entrepreneurs.
  • A Glimpse of the Future of Learning: STTE redefines learning with state-of-the-art teaching methodologies. From the powerhouse of AI via Startosphere.io to the allure of Augmented Reality, delivering captivating hologram teaching experiences STTE promised a learning journey that’s nothing short of revolutionary.
  • STTE: Pioneering Startup Success Stories: As a leading startup generator in El Paso, STTE’s reputation for cultivating winning startups is unmatched. This workshop exemplified its mission: to inspire, educate, and lead tomorrow’s innovators.
  • Chance to Enter Dia de Los Muertos: The top student startup projects clinched the golden opportunity to pitch their ideas at STTE’s star-studded annual startup event, Dia de Los Muertos, on Nov. 3.