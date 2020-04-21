Subway and Feeding America to provide 15 million meals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Subway and Feeding America are teaming up to provide up to 15 million meals to feed people in need across the country.

For every Footlong purchased, Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America.

According to a release, Feeding America is predicting food banks needing an additional estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to feed people in need due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Subway and its guests are lending their support by simply ordering their favorite Footlong from participating restaurants through the Subway app, on order.subway.com or by visiting Subway.com to find their closest restaurant offering takeout.

“Subway has always been a part of the community to provide delicious subs and a helping hand – and we plan to continue to do just that during this time of hardship,” said Subway’s North America President, Trevor Haynes.

As a long-standing supporter of Feeding America, Subway wants to lend its support in helping to alleviate some of this need, using the community reach of its over 24,000 restaurants nationwide to help feed millions of Americans in these uncertain times, a release said.

“Subway’s donation of 15 million meals will help ease the burden felt by our neighbors struggling with hunger so they can instead focus on navigating this difficult time with their families,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

Subway is also donating meals to those on the frontlines including healthcare workers and first responders, as well as donating meals to children who normally rely on school lunches, a release said.

