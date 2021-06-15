Study shows teens starting to take interest in finances, investments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thanks to social media, teenagers are starting to take a serious interest in investing and their finances.



Wells Fargo recently did a study of over 300 teens between the ages of 13 and 17, along with parents of teens to take in their thoughts about the general process of investing.



The survey found that teenagers are more interested in investing this year than ever before.



An advisor with Wells Fargo said they noticed the spike in interest during the Wall Street frenzy with GameStop that happened earlier this year.



“As a result of the survey, a lot of the parents and teens agree um learning about investing early on, you’re going to be a lot better financially later in life,” said Theresa L. Winter, a financial advisor with Wells Fargo.



The study also found teens gave themselves a low grade in investment knowledge.



Winter shared that parents should take to their kids about their finances and that it’s important for teens to save, but it’s also vital for parents to get involved in that savings process.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.