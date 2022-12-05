Concept image of a signpost with the seven deadly sins upon the arrows.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody knows that Las Vegas is the ‘sin city’ of America, but this Nevada city isn’t the only American metro known for its debauchery.

A new report from WalletHub has ranked more than 180 cities in the nation based on which ones were the most and least sinful cities.

What makes a city ‘sinful’? – You might ask. Good question. To determine a city’s ‘sinful-ness’ WalletHub analyzed each city across more than 38 different metrics including violent crimes per capita, excessive drinking, and adult entertainment establishments per capita.

As it turns out, one Texas city is particularly sinful compared to the rest of the United States and that is none other than Houston. Other cities included in the list of the most sinful cities include:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Philadelphia, PA Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Chicago, IL Baton Rouge, LA Phoenix, AZ

Dallas also was a bit naughty in 2022. According to the report, Dallas made the top 20 list of the most sinful cities in the nation, ranking 17th place out of 180. Fort Worth ranked 81st out of 180.

For the full report, click here.