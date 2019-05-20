The Visionary behind Southwest University

She is the bedrock and foundation of Southwest University– Yolanda Arriola.

Studio 9 had the pleasure of sitting down with her to talk about her journey as founder of the school, and her work as a businesswoman and philanthropist. Yolanda’s vision for success centers around helping people and following her passion. She is truly a self-made woman, with a lot of determination and confidence the school has evolved into the phenom that it is now. Her story is positively inspirational! We share it here on Studio 9 this week.

For more information on Southwestern University, click on their website here.