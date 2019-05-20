elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

The Visionary behind Southwest University

Studio 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

She is the bedrock and foundation of Southwest University– Yolanda Arriola.

Studio 9 had the pleasure of sitting down with her to talk about her journey as founder of the school, and her work as a businesswoman and philanthropist. Yolanda’s vision for success centers around helping people and following her passion. She is truly a self-made woman, with a lot of determination and confidence the school has evolved into the phenom that it is now.  Her story is positively inspirational! We share it here on Studio 9 this week.

For more information on Southwestern University, click on their website here. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story