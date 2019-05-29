The Vampire Facial: how it works

El Paso, TX (KTSM) - The Vampire Facial-- you've seen your favorite celebrity try it, or heard tons of fodder on social media about them. This week on Studio 9 we break down the beauty procedure for you at the Men's Clinic with Dr. Leo Altenberg.

Here are some main things you need to know-- they are for either men or women, and can be done in a medical office setting. The Vampire Facial is a combination of microdermabrasion and the application of PRP or platelet-rich plasma. The facial essentially uses your own blood to help promote healthy skin and collagen.

The entire process takes about an hour. It is important we stress the importance of using a provider that is properly trained and certified. This is a treatment where you don't really want to go looking for a bargain.

For more information on the Men's Clinic visit their website here.