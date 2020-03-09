Stuido 9: Episode 46 – Shannon Nieman; Carnitas Queretaro; & Robert Bettes

This week on Studio 9 we feature a very special sit-down interview with Shannon Nieman. Shannon is currently the Lead Pastor for Abundant Living Faith Center. She grew up in the church, with both her parents as pastors. Her passion has now become the legacy started with her mother– the One Sisterhood movement, where women can walk through life confidently believing in themselves, and supporting each other. Make sure you catch her interview here on Studio 9.

With lent season in full swing, do you often wonder what to eat on Friday’s? We have the answer for you in this Studio 9, as we showcase Carnitas Queretaro’s special lent menu. Everything is homemade and thoughtfully created by the owners and management. We sit with them as they display their mouthwatering specialties! Make sure you plan a visit to any of their four locations across the Borderland.

Lastly, we feature our beloved colleague and friend, Meteorologist Robert Bettes, as he gives us a sneak peek of his new children’s book, “Dear Bubble Bath, Give Back My Dad.” Robert talks about the inspiration for the book and the life lesson at the end. You can find Robert’s book now on Amazon. He’s also doing special readings at some of your local Barnes and Noble locations, where you can also pick up a copy.