Studio 9 takes you to the Edge of Texas

It’s a true dining experience! This week on Studio 9, we take you inside the foodie favorite– The Edge of Texas Steakhouse and Saloon.

Founded in 1997, the restaurant first opened its doors on the property of the Bowen family’s cattle ranch that operated just outside city limits in Northeast El Paso.

New owner, Lupe Acosta, bought the restaurant several years back from the Bowen’s, and the demand for her delicious food continues growing. She says patrons come from all over the region, and their focus is giving guests a first class dining experience.

The Edge of Texas is perfect for your next family dining experience or business gathering. They also offer banquet services, which are ideal for your next party or wedding reception.