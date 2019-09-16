Studio 9 takes you inside Rocketbuster Boots

This week on Studio 9 we feature the world famous Rocketbuster Boots and introduce you to the Boss Lady behind the remarkable vision and brand.

Nevena Christi is the architect and inspiration for Rocketbuster, which began more than 20 years ago. She explains that El Paso has always been the boot capital of the world, so creating and crafting their handmade designs was just part of showcasing the beauty of the Borderland.

Now, from celebrities, to the famous and fashion conscious, everyone is donning Rocketbuster boots. If you own a pair, you appreciate quality and the uniqueness of their designs.

