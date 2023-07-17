In the quaint town of Socorro, Texas, a hidden gem of historical significance awaits discovery. Small Town Spotlight takes great pride in uncovering the unique treasures that lie within individual towns, and today, we find ourselves in Socorro. Joining us for an insightful conversation is Al Barego, a respected historian and the esteemed President of the Cultural Heritage Society of the Camino Real. Al’s expertise sheds light on the rich history of this town and its connection to the renowned Camino Real.

The Camino Real, a historical superhighway that traversed vast distances for centuries, still holds its ground in front of the very building where we stand today. Al Barego passionately asserts that the history of the Camino Real should not be confined to exhibits and museums but rather experienced as a vibrant part of everyday life. The road, which linked Mexico City to northern New Mexico, spans approximately 1600 miles, acting as a conduit for trade and cultural exchange.

From southern Chihuahua to Mexico City, half of the road is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, encompassing 55 sites and six entire cities along its route. Al proudly shares the intriguing tale of a peculiar bridge named Aquita Calzones, where unfortunate travelers would fall victim to robberies, aware that they carried valuables on their journey northward. The Camino Real served as a stage where countless stories unfolded, encapsulating the essence of a bygone era.

Delving deeper into Socoro’s historical tapestry, we find ourselves in the Casa Ortiz, an architectural masterpiece that dates back to the late 1700s, possibly predating the existence of the United States. Al suggests that this magnificent structure may have served as a “paraje” or rest stop along the Camino Real. This remarkable building, situated in the heart of Socorro, attests to the town’s pivotal role as a stopping point along this historic route.

While Casa Ortiz stands proudly alongside the Camino Real, Socoro boasts a plethora of other must-see historical sites. Al guides us to the original location of the mission, located a short distance from our current position. Here, visitors can witness historical plaques and gaze upon a building that could potentially be one of the oldest structures in Texas, as it is believed to have been constructed during the same period as the mission, around 1680. The significance of this building cannot be overstated, as it offers a tangible connection to the earliest days of settlement in the region.

Al further reveals the intriguing story of the priest’s house, a small dwelling that miraculously survived the devastating flood of 1829, unlike the original mission. Visitors can stand in awe of this remarkable structure, elevated approximately 10 feet higher than the spot where the mission once stood. The flood, an event of profound consequence, altered the landscape dramatically and transformed Socoro into an island for about two decades. Al’s flood account paints a vivid picture of the area’s tumultuous past and enduring resilience.

In 1849, as Socorro transitioned to become part of the Union, the delineation of the international border became a pressing matter. Two channels emerged from the flood, with Socoro straddling the divide. Al narrates the process of determining the border location, referencing the Laupé Hidalgo Treaty. Ultimately, the decision was made to select the deepest channel, leading Socorro to find itself on the American side of the border.

As the sun sets on our enlightening conversation, Socoro, Texas, emerges as a town teeming with historical significance. Small Town Spotlight is grateful to Al Barego for his invaluable insights into the Camino Real and the hidden treasures of Socorro. Through their ongoing efforts to preserve and share the rich heritage of this charming town, the Cultural Heritage Society of the Camino Real ensures that the history and spirit of the past continue to thrive in the present. Socorro stands as a testament to the resilience of its people and the enduring legacy of the Camino Real.