Gaspar Enriquez, the world-famous artist, and owner of Gaspar “Mi Casa Art Center” in San Elizario, sat down for an interview with KTSM as part of their Small Town Spotlights series. The interview took place on Main Street, right next to the Plazita, in the beautiful town of San Elizario. Gaspar, who grew up in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio, shared his journey and passion for art.

Gaspar clarified that his love for art started around fifth grade when his teacher recognized his talent and hired him to create drawings for the auditorium. In exchange, Gaspar received a dollar and a Hershey bar, marking his first commissioned work. The murals he created in fifth grade earned first place, kick-starting his artistic career.

Gaspar’s artistic style became known for personifying Chicanos and El Paso. Some of his notable works include a commissioned piece for the San Antonio Convention Center, with 24-foot-high pieces currently on display at the Apostle Museum of Art. Additionally, he proudly mentioned four portraits featured at the Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., part of the Smithsonian collection.

While Gaspar initially focused on cholos and Chicanos due to his teaching experiences at Bowie High School, he expanded his repertoire to include portraits of artists he admired for their work and perseverance. Gaspar emphasized the challenges artists face and the importance of industry in the art world.

Gaspar’s art gallery in Santa Lasario showcases a wide range of beautiful pieces, from cholos to portraits of various artists. He expressed pride in all of the works displayed, reflecting his dedication and creativity.

When asked about advice for aspiring young artists, Gaspar highlighted the significance of obtaining an education in art. He emphasized that becoming an artist requires more than just artistic talent; artists must also possess skills in public relations, accounting, promotion, and business management. Gaspar urged young artists to work diligently, gain experience, and develop their skills in multiple areas to thrive in the competitive art industry.

Gaspar Enriquez’s interview provided valuable insights into his artistic journey and the challenges artists face. His passion for his craft, dedication to education, and multifaceted approach to the art business serve as an inspiration to young artists aiming to follow in his footsteps.