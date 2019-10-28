Studio 9 presents its Halloween Show

Whether you’re into tricks or treats, this week Studio 9 has a myriad of Halloween themed fun for you.

First, we’re taking you to one of the spookiest places in the Borderland where the ghosts are known to lurk. The downtown De Soto Hotel is legendary for the spirits that still live in the building. We take you inside with El Paso Ghost Tours.

We also talk about some friendlier ghosts that have been known to hang out at the world famous L&J Cafe. We talk to owner, Leo Duran, and he explains the history behind some of those spirits.

Plus, we go to Stay Glam Salon with Kira Perez and she shows us how you can create your own Catrina make-up look just in time for Halloween. It’s easy and it’s fun!