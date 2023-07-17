El Paso residents have found the perfect way to beat the scorching summer heat – by indulging in the cinematic delights offered by the Plaza Classic Film Festival. In a recent interview, Doug Pullen, the program director of the El Paso Community Foundation, discussed the exciting lineup of movies and events that await attendees at this year’s festival.

As the conversation kicked off, it became evident that the festival organizers had taken into consideration the concerns of parents and teachers. To avoid overlapping with the start of the school year, the festival was moved up by a week. This decision was made in response to requests from parents and teachers who wanted to ensure that the festival offered a range of movies suitable for kids and families. This accommodating approach demonstrates the festival’s commitment to providing a diverse and inclusive experience for all attendees.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is the abundance of films catering to young audiences. With approximately 16 or 17 kids’ films scheduled, this year boasts five times as many options as the previous year. The Plaza Theater will screen beloved classics like the 1953 adaptation of “Peter Pan,” the 20th-anniversary showing of “Finding Nemo,” and the delightful G-rated anime film “Ponyo.” In addition, the Philanthropy Theater, located within the festival complex, will showcase 14 more movies perfect for children, including favorites like “The Muppet Movie,” “Babe,” “Dr. Dolittle,” “The Sandlot,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and “The NeverEnding Story.”

For adult film enthusiasts, this year’s festival promises to be exceptional. Upon closer examination of the lineup, it becomes clear that the festival has secured some truly stellar movies. However, what truly sets this festival apart is the opportunity to meet the stars in person. Attendees can look forward to engaging with renowned actors who will grace the festival with their presence.

Edward James, a local favorite known for his roles in “Battlestar Galactica” and numerous other productions, will be one of the big attractions. He will appear alongside the 1988 film “Stand and Deliver,” for which he received an Oscar nomination. Furthermore, he will also present “The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez,” the first movie he produced, based on a true story set in early Texas history. These screenings offer a unique opportunity for fans to engage with Edward James and gain insights into these remarkable films.

Helen Hunt, the talented actress best known for her role in “Twister,” will also make an appearance at the festival. On July 29, she will be present for a screening of the romantic comedy “As Good as It Gets,” for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress. The following day, she will captivate the audience once again as she joins the screening of the action-packed blockbuster “Twister,” her biggest box office success to date. Fans of Helen Hunt will undoubtedly relish the chance to witness her on the festival stage.

The experience of attending the Plaza Classic Film Festival extends beyond merely watching movies. During the screenings featuring star appearances, attendees can interact with the actors, ask questions, and gain behind-the-scenes insights. These intimate and engaging sessions, typically lasting 20 to 30 minutes, offer a deeper understanding of the films and the people who bring them to life. Moreover, select ticket holders and pass holders will have the privilege of attending private receptions, allowing for more one-on-one time with the stars.

To secure tickets for this exceptional cinematic experience, interested individuals can visit the festival’s website at plazaclassic.com. The website provides a detailed schedule of events, and tickets can be conveniently purchased through the provided link, which directs to ticketmaster.com. However, those looking to save on service charges may choose to visit the Plaza Theater box office, open from 10 am to 3 pm, and purchase tickets directly.

With a diverse range of movies catering to all age groups and a lineup featuring renowned actors, the Plaza Classic Film Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for film lovers in El Paso. So, mark your calendars for July 20 through 30 and immerse yourself in the magic of cinema under the scorching summer skies.