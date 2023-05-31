Located adjacent to the Dome Bar in Hotel Paso del Norte, Black Jacks Cigar Lounge is a hidden gem that some wrongly assume is exclusively reserved for hotel guests. In truth, this inviting lounge warmly welcomes locals and visitors alike to experience its rich ambiance and unwind in style. Gilbert Gonzalez, the director of Food and Beverage at Hotel Paso del Norte, provides an insider’s perspective on the establishment’s legacy.

Blackjack’s Cigar Lounge, established in 1912, derives its name from General Pershing, a renowned figure during the Revolution era in El Paso. Known by his nickname “Black Jacks,” the general left a lasting imprint on the region’s history. This influential persona served as the inspiration behind the lounge’s name, which pays homage to the city’s captivating past.

Over the course of a century, Black Jacks Cigar Lounge has hosted numerous distinguished individuals, including the legendary Pancho Villa. The lounge’s historical ties to El Paso’s vibrant cigar culture, with cigar shops located just across the street, further amplifies its allure. Eager to offer patrons a glimpse into this captivating environment, Gonzalez leads a tour of the venue.

The lounge features exceptionally comfortable chairs, which make it an ideal space for relaxation. Moreover, a magnificent lounge area awaits guests, complemented by a distinctive feature—an extraordinary walk-in, climate-controlled humidor. This humidor maintains a temperature and humidity level of 70 degrees, ensuring the cigars remain perfectly moist and flavorful.

Contrary to popular belief, Black Jacks Cigar Lounge is not exclusive to hotel guests. Whether you’re a local resident or a passing traveler, you are warmly invited to indulge in a cigar or cocktail and revel in the luxurious atmosphere.

To enhance accessibility and convenience, Black Jacks has developed an app that serves as an online menu for their extensive cigar collection. This user-friendly platform allows patrons to explore the range of cigars available, providing detailed descriptions and categorizing them based on rarity, strength, and flavor profiles. The interactive nature of the app creates an immersive experience, enabling enthusiasts to make informed choices.

Black Jacks Cigar Lounge, a sanctuary of tranquility, invites guests to savor the rich history of El Paso and indulge in the pleasures of a fine cigar. Whether relaxing in the plush chairs or exploring the diverse cigar offerings, this iconic establishment offers an unforgettable experience.