In a recent interview, Elizabeth Terrazas and Deanica Jaquez from Junior Achievement, the esteemed nonprofit organization, shed light on their impactful work and the ways they assist students in their educational journey. With an impressive track record of helping 12,000 students last year alone, Junior Achievement has become a vital resource for young learners.

Junior Achievement stands as the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education on workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy to students from kindergarten through twelfth grade. The organization recognizes the importance of equipping young minds with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. Elizabeth and Deonica, who represent the entire staff of Junior Achievement, understand the significance of their work and the positive influence it can have on the lives of these students.

Financial literacy forms a crucial part of Junior Achievement’s curriculum, and the organization commences its teachings from an early age. Starting as young as five years old, students in kindergarten begin their journey toward understanding financial concepts. Junior Achievement continues to guide and support these students until they reach the age of eighteen, providing consistent educational resources for seniors as well.

Given the extensive reach of Junior Achievement’s mission, it is impractical for Elizabeth and Deanica to personally visit every school district. However, they have devised an efficient system that allows professionals from various backgrounds to step into classrooms and engage with students. The organization collaborates with business professionals, community members, and dedicated volunteers who serve as ambassadors for Junior Achievement’s programs. From vice presidents of banks to law enforcement officers, doctors, and even meteorologists, these individuals bring a wealth of expertise and real-world experiences to the students they interact with.

The volunteers receive comprehensive training and are provided with tailored materials to effectively communicate with students of different age groups. Equipped with a well-structured kit, these professionals enter classrooms armed with engaging materials and step-by-step instructions. The vibrant and interactive handouts help create an immersive learning environment, allowing students to actively participate in the programs. Topics such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and entrepreneurship are explored, giving students a glimpse into the possibilities and careers these fields offer.

The impact of Junior Achievement’s initiatives is evident as students form personal connections with the volunteers. Witnessing successful entrepreneurs, CFOs, and CEOs in their midst, the students realize that they too can aspire to achieve greatness. Junior Achievement focuses on planting seeds of ambition and cultivating a comfort level with money management from an early age. By nurturing these skills, the organization strives to build a foundation for financial success and responsible decision-making.

As a nonprofit organization, Junior Achievement relies on various sources of funding to continue its valuable work. In addition to securing grants for Title I schools, they host two major fundraisers each year: Bolofons in the spring and the El Paso Business Hall of Fame in the fall. These events not only raise crucial funds but also provide an opportunity for the community to engage with Junior Achievement’s mission and contribute to the cause.

For those individuals inspired by Junior Achievement’s work and eager to make a difference, volunteering is a meaningful way to get involved. Whether someone has built a successful business or possesses expertise in a particular field, they can contact Junior Achievement through their website, ElPasoJa.org, or simply give them a call. The organization is constantly seeking community volunteers who are passionate about shaping the lives of students and making a positive impact.

Elizabeth Terrazas and Deonica Jaquez, along with the entire staff of Junior Achievement, are dedicated to empowering young minds and preparing them for a successful future. Their tireless efforts in promoting workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy are commendable.