Studio 9 introduces the new Consul General of Mexico in El Paso

This week Studio 9 introduces you to one of our newest residents in El Paso. Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon- is the newly appointed Consul General of Mexico in El Paso. He took the position in March of 2019.

The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso has a website where it lists the multiple services it offers Mexican nationals and foreigners in the city. On this site you will find the services provided by the Government of Mexico in the areas of protection for Mexicans, documentation for Mexicans and foreigners; services in the areas of education, health and community organization aimed at the community of Mexican origin; cultural and business promotion for the population residing in western Texas and southern New Mexico.