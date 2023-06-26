KTSM is proud to shine a spotlight on small towns across America, and recently, they had the opportunity to visit Fabens, Texas. Inquiring about the availability of opportunities for young individuals in a small town, KTSM had the privilege of speaking with Dr. Veronica Vigil, the superintendent of Fabens ISD.

Dr. Vigil warmly greeted the KTSM reporter, Robert, and expressed her enthusiasm for the district. She proudly stated that their motto, “small town tough,” encapsulates the essence of Favons. Whether it is in athletics or the fine arts, Favons ISD strives to incorporate the local culture and heritage into every aspect of the student’s lives. Dr. Vigil emphasized the value they place on bilingualism, recognizing it as a significant asset for their students. Additionally, she mentioned the district’s commitment to providing various pathways for students, such as early college programs, T-STEM (Texas Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), and P-TECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School).

When Robert inquired about the accomplishments of Fabens ISD’s young thespians, Dr. Vigil gleefully shared the news that a team of fourth and fifth-grade students had qualified for the global competition called Destination Imagination. Having witnessed their remarkable performance, Dr. Vigil proudly announced that one team secured sixth place, while another achieved tenth place on the global stage. The superintendent’s pride in their achievements was evident.

Continuing the conversation, Robert praised Favons ISD’s pre-college program, which had seen 24 students graduate with an associate’s degree as juniors, enabling them to take a year’s worth of classes at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). Dr. Vigil acknowledged their immense pride in this program and mentioned that they would provide funding for the students to pursue their education at UTEP.

Shifting the focus to the career technology program at Fabens High School, Robert invited Julieta Banuelos, the teacher of career technology, and her exceptional students to discuss their rocket projects. As they stood amidst the impressive rockets, Julieta confirmed the school’s emphasis on technology. She explained that the students in the T-STEM Academy engineering pathway were engaged in a research and design class, culminating in the creation of a rocket capable of reaching one mile in altitude—a rocket affectionately known as the “Sloughhouse rocket.”

Julieta elaborated on the process, describing how the students first learn the necessary mathematics and physics during the first semester. They begin with smaller generation rockets, gradually building up to the one-mile altitude rocket, applying their knowledge along the way. To ensure success and recovery, the students program the altimeter within the rocket to release the drogue and main parachutes at specific distances. The altimeter also measures altitude and velocity, and once the rocket is safely recovered, the students analyze the data to verify if they achieved the desired altitude.

Robert marveled at the feat of reaching one mile and expressed curiosity about the recovery process. Julieta clarified that, for safety reasons, the launches take place in Stonewall, Texas, as part of the Systems Go curriculum they follow. Although the rockets don’t fly over Fabens, the students eagerly await the return of their rockets with data and possibly a mystery item.

Impressed by the dedication and achievements of the career technology program, Robert congratulated them on their success. Dr. Vigil expressed her gratitude, emphasizing that the students had put in significant effort as well. The interview concluded with words of appreciation exchanged between the KTSM team and Dr. Vigil and Julieta Banuelos.

It was evident that in the small town of Fabens, Texas, opportunities for young people were plentiful. From global competitions in the fine arts to pre-college programs and career technology initiatives, Fabens ISD was committed to nurturing the talents and aspirations of its students. The dedication and passion exhibited by Dr. Veronica Vigil and Julieta Banuelos exemplify the small town spirit that makes Fabens a special place for young individuals to thrive and succeed.