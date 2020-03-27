Studio 9: Episode 49 – Faith over Fear

FAITH over fear– this week on Studio 9 we talk about the importance of not only maintaining physical health, but also mental health during these challenging times. There is no question many people are struggling to make sense of what’s happening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. We confront the issue and talk about how you can stay positive and emotionally healthy. We sit down with Lead Pastor for Abundant Living Faith Center, Shannon Nieman. She offers some encouraging words and guidance on how to process what is happening. She also talks about the myriad of resources available to you. Plus, as we practice social distancing, you can can still catch all their services via live-stream on KTSM.com.