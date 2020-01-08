Studio 9: Episode 39 – the El Paso Christmas Lights, Kendra Scott, dining with Applebee’s and other local favorites

This week on Studio 9 we feature some local holiday favorites that include the El Paso Christmas Lights hosted by Mr. Fred and Maria Loya.

We also take you inside Kendra Scott and show you some of their beautiful holiday pieces.

Plus , a treat for your taste buds – we’re eating good in the neighborhood with Applebee’s! We show you some of their signature dishes and client favorites.

To round it off, we show you some of our favorite food segments with Carnitas Queretaro and The Edge of Texas in this holiday remix show.