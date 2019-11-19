Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday

Studio 9 – Episode 35: Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez; Matteo’s Mexican Food; Misson del Rey; Valeo Rehab

Studio 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week on Studio 9 we feature a special sit down interview with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who was in town for the El Paso Film Festival. He talks about his latest projects and his deep connection to the Borderland.

Plus, we also feature Matteo’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine in Las Cruces, and show you why the restaurant has grown in popularity and size from one food truck, to now various storefront locations.

And, just in time for the holiday season– if you’re looking for anything and everything Southwest, we have just the place for you! Mission Del Rey is your premier location for Southwest decor and gift shopping. Go check them out!

Lastly, we introduce you to Valeo Rehab, and show you how they’re improving the lives of children through their comprehensive therapy services.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story