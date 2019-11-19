Studio 9 – Episode 35: Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez; Matteo’s Mexican Food; Misson del Rey; Valeo Rehab

This week on Studio 9 we feature a special sit down interview with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who was in town for the El Paso Film Festival. He talks about his latest projects and his deep connection to the Borderland.

Plus, we also feature Matteo’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine in Las Cruces, and show you why the restaurant has grown in popularity and size from one food truck, to now various storefront locations.

And, just in time for the holiday season– if you’re looking for anything and everything Southwest, we have just the place for you! Mission Del Rey is your premier location for Southwest decor and gift shopping. Go check them out!

Lastly, we introduce you to Valeo Rehab, and show you how they’re improving the lives of children through their comprehensive therapy services.