New Mexico’s thriving film industry has put the state on the map as a prominent filmmaking hub, attracting billions of dollars in productions each year. Amid this cinematic boom, film festivals have become crucial platforms for launching careers, with the Las Cruces International Film Festival gaining particular importance. In this regard, Ed Stone, a New Mexican native, has a remarkable success story to share.

Ed Stone, a guest on the show, reminisces about his roots in New Mexico, mentioning his alma mater, Tuum Carey High School, and their spirited rallying cry, “Go Rattlers!” This sense of pride in his home state became the foundation of his journey in the film industry.

Stone’s breakthrough came with a little film he co-wrote and produced called “Happy Texas.” Collaborating with director Marcus, Stone embarked on an ambitious project with a meager budget of $35,000. The movie followed the story of two con artists posing as beauty pageant consultants in a small town. As they pursued their dream in the desert, unexpected opportunities began to present themselves.

Stone fondly recalls the moment when acclaimed actor William H. Macy reached out, expressing his desire to play the role of the sheriff, despite not fitting the physical description. Embracing Macy’s unique interpretation, the team saw the potential for their film to reach new heights. The project gained momentum, attracting additional funding and the attention of major agencies.

The turning point for Stone came when “Happy Texas” made its debut at the renowned Sundance Film Festival. Breaking records, the film secured the biggest sale in Sundance history, catching the eye of Miramax Films. The subsequent deal not only provided them with substantial financial backing but also cemented Stone’s place in the industry.

From a humble $35,000 production, Stone’s career skyrocketed. Notably, Steven Spielberg himself expressed interest in “Happy Texas” and arranged for a private viewing. This led to Stone’s first Hollywood job, writing a movie for Spielberg’s DreamWorks studio. With this milestone, Stone found himself immersed in a world of opportunities, leaving behind his days as a waiter at Tony Romas.

One of Stone’s notable achievements was writing the animated film “Paw of Fury,” based on the beloved classic “Blazing SAPs.” After winning a competitive pitch among 44 other writers, the project went through various stages of development and financing. Despite the challenges, the film eventually materialized into a remarkable production, boasting an impressive cast.

Throughout the interview, Stone remains modest, referring to his achievements as having reached a “medium” level of success. Nevertheless, his story serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and showcases the potential that lies within New Mexico’s flourishing film industry.

Ed Stone’s remarkable journey from a $35,000 desert film to Hollywood success highlights the transformative power of passion, creativity, and seizing unexpected opportunities. As New Mexico continues to solidify its position as a cinematic hub, stories like Stone’s remind us that with dedication and determination, dreams can become reality.