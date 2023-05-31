The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical importance of reliable internet access, especially for remote learning and conducting essential tasks online. Unfortunately, El Paso County faced significant challenges in terms of broadband access, with over half of its residents lacking reliable connectivity. Moreover, nearly a quarter of local businesses struggled without a stable internet connection. Recognizing the urgent need to bridge this digital divide, Liz Archuleta, General Manager of AT&T, discusses how their Affordable Connectivity program offers a solution.

In a recent interview, Liz Archuleta shed light on the severity of El Paso’s digital divide, revealing that approximately half of the county’s residents lacked reliable broadband access. Furthermore, a quarter of local businesses faced similar challenges, impacting their ability to function effectively. Archuleta emphasized that even though the pandemic has subsided, the need for internet connectivity remains crucial for education, business operations, and everyday tasks.

Archuleta highlighted the predicament faced by students who lacked internet access at home. With most assignments and coursework conducted online, these students had to resort to visiting public places like McDonald’s or libraries, relying on their Wi-Fi to complete their schoolwork. Meanwhile, businesses struggled to run smoothly without reliable internet, hindering vital operations such as online banking, bill payments, and online orders.

To address these issues, AT&T unveiled the Affordable Connectivity program, a federal benefit aimed at supporting eligible households by providing a $30 monthly discount on their internet or wireless plans. Archuleta encouraged interested individuals to visit the Affordable Connectivity website or personally visit an AT&T store, where the staff would guide them through the qualification process.

Archuleta clarified that eligibility for the program is primarily income-based. Households at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline qualify for the benefit. Alternatively, if a child in the household receives a free or reduced-price school lunch, they automatically meet the criteria. AT&T offers various phone plans tailored to individual needs through their AT&T Prepaid service. For instance, a $30 monthly plan with five gigs of data, unlimited talk and text, can be acquired at no cost with the $30 discount provided by the Affordable Connectivity program.

With AT&T’s Affordable Connectivity program, El Paso residents now have an opportunity to bridge the digital divide. This initiative allows households to access reliable internet or obtain a cell phone service, ensuring that children can complete their homework and businesses can operate seamlessly. AT&T remains committed to helping El Paso residents overcome the challenges posed by inadequate internet access and encourages individuals to seek more information on their website, ksm.com, by clicking on Studio nine.