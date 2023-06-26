In the fight to become a no-kill city, almost every urban center aspires to create a safe haven for animals. However, the sheer reproductive capacity of these creatures often leads to a crisis, necessitating the spaying and neutering of pets. Loretta Hyde, a dedicated advocate with 27 years of experience, has made it her mission to care for as many animals as possible. As the founder of the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, she has become a pillar of support for these vulnerable creatures.

Contrary to popular belief, calling the non-emergency hotline “311” does not guarantee an immediate resolution for stray animals in neighborhoods. In recent years, the role of animal services has shifted. Rather than being a centralized location to search for lost pets, their primary focus now lies in attending to sick or injured animals. When concerned citizens call “311” for assistance, they are informed that unless the animal is in need of medical attention, they should attempt to find its owner or rehome it themselves.

It is a common misconception that stray animals will eventually find their way back home if left to their own devices. In reality, many well-meaning individuals transport these animals across town before releasing them. As a result, the journey back home becomes arduous, and the likelihood of a successful reunion diminishes significantly.

The Animal Rescue League, operating on a volunteer basis and relying on donations, has established a remarkable facility to cater to the animals in their care. Although it is not possible to accommodate every animal due to resource limitations, Loretta and her team strive to provide exceptional care for those they do take in. Each animal undergoes a comprehensive evaluation to assess their temperament, and they receive necessary vaccinations and medical treatment.

Animals arriving at the facility receive prompt medical attention for common issues such as ticks, fleas, and other external parasites. However, if an animal requires more intensive care or treatment, the Animal Rescue League collaborates with trusted veterinarians in the area. Notably, Dr. Friend from Coronado Animal Hospital has been a valuable ally, offering assistance for years. In the past, Dr. Pierce also supported their efforts, and Dr. C from Anthony has proven to be a reliable partner when available.

The Animal Rescue League employs various means to reunite lost animals with their owners. They leverage the power of social media, posting images and information about the animals on platforms like Facebook. Additionally, they contact local veterinary offices, spread the word on community platforms such as Nextdoor, and inform animal services to increase the chances of a successful reunion. If an owner is located, the animal is microchipped and registered to ensure future identification and protection.

The organization has had its share of extraordinary moments, one of which involved a dog named Bailey. This remarkable canine managed to escape from a store and traveled a staggering ten miles. Bailey’s journey led her back to the Animal Rescue League, where she was ultimately reunited with her caretakers. It was a heartwarming testament to the determination and resilience of these animals, highlighting the importance of supporting organizations like the Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

Loretta Hyde’s unwavering dedication to animal welfare is a cause worth supporting. Through her work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, she strives to provide a safe and caring environment for animals in need, ensuring they receive the necessary care and attention. By donating to this worthy cause, individuals can actively contribute to the well-being of these animals and help make El Paso a no-kill city.