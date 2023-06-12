Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine is a go-to destination for anyone craving authentic Mediterranean dishes. Recently, Robert and his friend, Chris Muhsin, visited this renowned establishment to indulge in their favorite cuisine. As they settled down, they started their culinary journey with a refreshing beverage called “Water Cuckoo.”

Curious about the unique name, Robert asked Chris about his experience with Water Cuckoo. Chris expressed his love for the drink, which is made from watermelon, fresh lemonade, mint, and cucumber. Its revitalizing taste provided the perfect start to their meal.

With their hunger piqued, Robert and Chris eagerly sampled the first appetizer, falafel. Robert inquired about the ingredients and preparation method, learning that falafel consists of a mixture of chickpeas and parsley, deep-fried to perfection. Traditionally served with tahini sauce, Chris recommended trying it with hummus for an even more delectable experience.

As they savored the falafel, Chris noted how Mediterranean cuisine caters to vegetarians, with dishes like hummus made from scratch using blended chickpeas, spices, and high-quality olive oil sourced from Jerusalem. This particular Mediterranean flavor, influenced by Palestinian and Jordanian culinary traditions, distinguishes it from other Mediterranean cuisines.

Robert then delved into the succulent lamb, trying the shish kebab. Its tenderness and flavorful blend delighted his taste buds. Chris revealed that the lamb and beef shawarma, another beloved dish, can be enjoyed as an entrée or in a sandwich. Topped with parsley and accompanied by tahini sauce, this dish captivated their palates.

Continuing their culinary adventure, they explored the chicken shawarma, prepared similarly to the lamb and beef shawarma. The rotisserie cooking method, allowing the chicken to cook in its own juices, imparted exceptional tenderness and flavor to the meat. Alibaba’s dedication to marinating the shish kebab overnight resulted in a dish that was both tender and juicy.

To conclude their meal, Robert and Chris relished the kubra kebab alongside the shish kebab. These marinated delights showcased the culinary expertise of Alibaba’s kitchen. Accidentally dipping a piece in the hummus turned out to be a delightful accident, as it enhanced the flavors even further.

Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine not only boasts exquisite food but also offers a hookah lounge on their patio. This provides a perfect opportunity for guests to relax and enjoy a shisha session after their meal, enveloped in the enticing aromas that permeate the air.

With their appetites fully satisfied, Robert and Chris bid farewell to Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine, grateful for the delectable Mediterranean experience it had offered them. Yalla Habibi!