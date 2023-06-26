In a world where medical expenses can be overwhelming, especially for individuals without insurance, Three A Research emerges as a beacon of hope. This innovative company offers an opportunity for those suffering from ailments like arthritis or migraines to participate in clinical trials of pharmaceutical drugs specifically designed to alleviate their conditions. In an exclusive interview, Robert speaks with Michael Raucci, the founder, co-founder, and CEO of Three A Research, to delve into the company’s origins, mission, and how it aims to help people in need.

Three A Research derives its name from Michael’s childhood apartment, Apartment Three A, in the Bronx, New York. Growing up in the 70s in the Bronx’s Salmview area, in an apartment complex known as Leland Housing, Michael’s experiences shaped his perspective on safety and security. Returning home to Apartment Three A after navigating the community’s challenges instilled in him a sense of comfort and protection. With the naming of the company, Michael aspires to provide volunteers in clinical trials with that same feeling of security.

The primary objective of Three A Research is to assist individuals who lack insurance and find themselves bereft of hope due to their chronic pain. Collaborating with prominent pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Merck, Three A Research serves as an intermediary, connecting these companies with the community. Through extensive advertising, leveraging their database, and engaging with physicians, the company identifies potential candidates for clinical trials. If individuals meet the necessary criteria, they can participate in the trials and receive free medications and expensive procedures, which often involve costly MRIs, X-rays, and lab tests.

One might question the safety and potential risks associated with being a test subject for a pharmaceutical trial. However, Michael assures that Three A Research prioritizes safety above all else. Recognizing that all medications carry some level of risk and potential side effects, even common drugs like Aspirin and Tylenol, the company adheres to stringent FDA guidelines and protocols. Throughout the trials, subjects receive exceptional treatment and monitoring, ensuring their well-being at every stage. Volunteers maintain their rights, and Three A Research meticulously follows the required procedures, guaranteeing a safe and secure environment for participants.

Although Three A Research currently operates from three locations, two in El Paso and one in Las Cruces, Michael understands the challenges individuals might face when traveling to these facilities. To alleviate these concerns, the company compensates volunteers and participants for their time and travel expenses. Whether it’s providing Uber rides or reimbursing them for time off work, Three A Research strives to make the entire process convenient and beneficial for those involved. The company values the contribution of its volunteers and ensures their efforts are duly recognized.

Reaching out to Three A Research is a straightforward process. Interested individuals can contact the company by phone, visit their website, or engage through social media platforms. With a commitment to serving the community, Three A Research aims to provide assistance to those in need. Recognizing the constant evolution of technology, science, and pharmaceutical advancements, the company remains dedicated to placing the community’s well-being at the forefront.

In conclusion, Three A Research emerges as a compassionate ally for individuals battling chronic conditions without insurance. Through their clinical trials, they not only offer hope but also provide access to effective treatments and procedures at no cost. By adhering to strict safety guidelines and compensating volunteers for their time and travel, Three A Research ensures a supportive and secure environment for participants. For those seeking relief and a brighter future, Three A Research stands ready to make a positive impact through research and a genuine commitment to the community.