Scenic’s Bar & Kitchen: new West El Paso hangout

From yummy wings and sandwiches to a medley of original cocktails, Scenic’s Bar & Kitchen is the new local spot in West El Paso to hangout and unwind after work. Owner Yesenia Vega knew she always wanted to own her own restaurant. After graduating from Texas Tech, she made the leap and opened Scenic’s Bar & Kitchen this June. The name and concept came from the patio, which overlooks West El Paso and creates a spectacular scene as the sun is setting over the city. Take a look as we take you inside to see what it’s all about.