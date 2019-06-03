Skip to content
Salt + Honey: a foodie’s paradise
Studio 9
by:
Patricia Maese
Posted:
Jun 3, 2019 / 02:53 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2019 / 02:53 PM MDT
Located in the historic Five Points District, Salt + Honey is a modern bakery and cafe that blends world-inspired cuisine with a contemporary feel.
For more on
Salt + Honey check out their website here.
