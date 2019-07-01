Renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Miami, discuss BBl safety

It has become one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures– we are talking about the Brazilian Butt Lift. However, there is a lot of controversy behind them after some patients have died, and a handful of doctors are speaking out against them. Studio 9 speaks with renowned plastic surgeon. Dr. Michael Salzhauer, better known as Dr. Miami. He says the BBL has gotten a bad rap, and when done correctly the procedure is perfectly safe. He breaks down the procedure for us and explains what you, as a patient, need to be asking your surgeon before you step into the operating room.

