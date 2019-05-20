Learning how to IFLY

elpasostrong
It’s really the next best thing to jumping out of an airplane– indoor skydiving! IFLY El Paso is now officially open for business in West El Paso.

Our Studio 9 team suited up and launched itself into an absolutely fun experience. Even if you have jumped out of a plane before, we can say this is as close as it gets to the free-falling effect.  Our IFLY instructor, Nadia, was amazing!

If you’re looking for some fun, we suggest adding indoor sky-diving to your list of things to do.

For more information on IFLY El Paso, visit their website here. 

