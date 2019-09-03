ICYMI: Episode 25 – Studio 9 takes you to Hueco Tanks

Sitting right in El Paso’s backyard just 30 minutes east of town, you’ll find one of the most amazing retreats for avid rock climbers.

Hueco Tanks is known as the birthplace of modern-day bouldering, and has also become a mecca of sorts for both professional and recreational rock climbers.

At Hueco Tanks, you can hike, rock climb, bird watch, study nature and history, picnic and stargaze. Visitors can take guided and self-guided tours to view rock imagery.

There’s no question, it’s a haven to escape the hustle and bustle of city life— not only because of the beautiful views, but there is also so much great climbing to discover. At Hueco Tanks you will find literally thousands of climbs for people at all expert levels– from beginners to advanced, and they come from all over the world to play in El Paso.

For more information on visiting Hueco Tanks, check out their website here. For information on their activities.

For guided rock climbing tours at Hueco Tanks, visit the following companies:

Sessions Climbing, The Climbers of Hueco Tanks Coalition, The Wagon Wheel Coopt