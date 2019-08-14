ICYMI: Episode 23 – Studio 9 at the Plaza Classic Film Festival

This week Studio 9 takes you to the popular Plaza Classic Film Festival. We talk about the selection of films this year and the success of the festival in over 12 seasons.

We also car talk with Pronto Body Shop Owner, Tiffany Menefee. She explains the things you need to know, if you’re getting repairs done on your vehicle

Plus, we talk beauty with make-up artist, Claudia Castillo, and she shows you the 5 things you need to know for a flawless make-up look. She’s also my go to make-up artist for Studio 9.

Lastly, a local coffee shop is now in East El Paso. We take you inside Hillside Coffee’s newest location, and show you why they remain a local favorite.