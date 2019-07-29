ICYMI: Episode 22 – Studio 9 at Rulis International Kitchen

This week Studio 9 is featuring one of the 6 local restaurants that is soon to be featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” with Guy Fieri. Rulis International Kitchen is one of them. Owner Chef Rulis says the celebrity chef was in El Paso back in March. Rulis’ show is set to air the weekend of August 16th. Rulis says he was first notified by text, and didn’t believe it was real. He’s not surprised El Paso restaurants are making a splash on the top-rated Food Network show. Rulis says Chuco Cuisine is one of a kind, and it’s growing in popularity.

For more on Rulis International Kitchen visit their website here.

Also, featured in this episode– Piedras Mundiales; Mind, Body & Soul Studio; and making sushi with Dragonfly Sushi & Wine Bistro.



