ICYMI: Episode 18 – Studio 9 is smelling the roses

This week on Studio 9: we stop and smell the roses, as we take the show to the beautiful El Paso Municipal Rose Garden . We also talk about one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures with renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Miami. Plus, we take you inside Independent Burger’s new location in Far East El Paso and show you what they are serving up. And, if you’re in the market for a new vehicle, we give you some important tips when it comes to buying a pre-owned vehicle with Beemer of El Paso. Lastly, we talk about the workout that doesn’t seem like a workout, as we literally hang out at the Academy of Aerial Fitness.