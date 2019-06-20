ICYMI: Episode 16 – Studio 9 showcases downtown vibes

This week on Studio 9 we feature Downtown El Paso and take you inside the Aloft Hotel, which recently celebrated its one year anniversary. Plus, we show you a new downtown option for vegan dining and we talk to a legal expert on how you can get yourself in trouble when dealing with social media. We also show you some of the delicious options by local favorite Carnitas Queretaro and talk about their history in the Borderland. Lastly, we take you inside the salt cave with Saltair Wellness and show you why it’s good for your health.