ICYMI: Episode 15 – Studio 9 goes to the dogs!

This week Studio 9 is going to the dogs…literally! We talk about how the Borderland is becoming a more pet friendly area for our four-legged companions. There are now more than a dozen pet friendly parks where you can take your fur babies. But before you go, there are some things you need to know so it’s a fun experience for everyone.

We also feature the non-profit organization, Law N Paws. We show you how they are rescuing abused dogs and giving them a second chance at life. They are doing amazing work by rehabilitating these dogs and helping them find their forever homes. Find out how you can provide support for the group.

We also introduce you to one El Pasoan, who’s making healthy pet treats for your pets.

In non-puppy topics, we talk about the need for massage therapists in the area, and show you how Western Tech is helping to fill the void.

Lastly, we talk sexy summer arms! We bring in trainer and Bikini Pro– Lizzie Martinez– she shows us some simple exercises you can do anywhere to get those guns summer ready.