ICYMI: Episode 13 - Studio 9 features NDMF

El Paso, TX (KTSM) - This week on Studio 9 we give you a preview of the Neon Desert Music Festival. We talk to one of the promoters and explain the new location and why the festival keeps getting bigger and better. Plus, we introduce you to Jordan Taylor, one of the local performers.

And, whether it's Neon Desert or any other music festival, we show you the latest festival fashion trends with the boutique "On Next Sunday".

The Vampire Facial-- you've heard a lot about it, as the beauty procedure keeps making headlines. We take you inside the treatment and show you why it's easy and effective for revitalizing your skin.

Lastly, we're in the Zen with Yoga Instructor, Matt Morris. We talk about the benefits of the ancient old practice and show you why you can do it anywhere.