Episode 34: Studio 9 honors our Veterans; plus inside Calhoun Flower Farms, Advanced Dental of LC, True Med Spa, & TK Fit

This week on Studio 9 we celebrate Veterans Day and honor all of our service members for the sacrifices they have made and their commitment to keeping our country safe. We thank you for your service to our country.

Plus, we also feature Calhoun Flower Farms and talk about the beautiful blooms they grow locally. Calhoun is truly a visual experience.

We also head up the road to Las Cruces in our health segments– we talk dental care with Dr. Harvey Reiter with Advanced Dental of Las Cruces. And giving your face a lift– we talk about the beauty treatments offered at True Med Spa.

Plus, we get our workout on with TK Fit, and show you why the 30 minute HIIT workout is both popular and effective.