Episode 32: Studio 9 focuses on Breast Cancer Awareness

It is an important and necessary topic for Studio 9 this week– Breast Cancer Awareness. Did you know that one in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, and there is no question that early detection is critical. Many cancer symptoms are not noticeable without a professional screening. Our priority with this show is educating women about the importance of being proactive, getting checked, and understanding breast health. It’s knowledge that can save your life.

Getting a mammogram is simple and easy. You don’t need a referral from a doctor, and most insurances cover mammograms at 100 percent. To schedule your appointment today, here is the link for Mammos on the Move, powered by Desert Imaging. Make the call today, and get checked.

Plus, we also talk to the fabulous Felipa Solis. She shares her own personal journey with breast cancer and provides advice for those who are currently facing the battle.

Also, the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation has been meeting the needs of the El Paso community for decades now to help those who are currently battling cancer. They provide resources, support and education when someone gets that cancer diagnosis.

Cancer Facts:

In 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 62,930 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.

62% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, for which the 5-year survival rate is 99%.

This year, an estimated 41,760 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S.

Although rare, men get breast cancer too. The lifetime risk for U.S. men is about 1 in 1,000.

An estimated 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in the United States and approximately 500 will die.

1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.

There are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

Female breast cancer represents 15.2% of all new cancer cases in the U.S.

For more information, visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.



