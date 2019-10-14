Episode 31: Studio 9 focuses on health & wellness

This week on Studio 9, the show is focusing on health and wellness.

First, we talk vascular health and maintaining healthy legs with Physician’s Vascular Services.

We also take you inside Sense Therapy and show you the various non-invasive therapy rooms they offer. We talk about why they are all the rage when it comes to health and beauty.

If you’re not getting enough sleep and waking up exhausted in the morning, 8 Hour Sleep Clinic may have the solution for a good night’s rest. We sit down with one of their sleep experts to talk about the symptoms of a potential sleep disorder.

Plus, we take you inside Elev8 Fitness– the new Eastside Gym that’s breaking all the rules when it comes to working out.

Lastly, Fall is here and that means the La Vina Wine Festival. We show you what you can expect this year for the festival in late October, and you can even win some prizes!





