Episode 27: Studio 9 this week is all over the map

This week we feature Rocketbuster Boots; the Consul General of Mexico; the 4:44 Motorcycle Show; and the Edge of Texas

This week Studio is all over the map along the Borderland. We feature the world famous Rocketbuster Boots and introduce you to the Boss Lady behind the remarkable vision and brand.

We also introduce you to Mauricio Ibarra. He is the new Consul General for Mexico in El Paso. He has been in the Sun City, and he talks about his vision and how they serve Mexican Nationals living in the U.S.

Plus if you’re a bike enthusiast, you won’t want to miss the 4:44 Motorcycle Show and Bike Run. The 4:44 Motorcycle Show is a one day indoor Motorcycle Builder/ Riders Show. From national vendors to local builders, the show brings together the biker community from West Texas and the Southwest.

Lastly, and certainly one of our favorites at Studio 9– we take you to the Edge of Texas. We introduce you to its new owner, Lupe Acosta, and show you why the restaurant remains a regional favorite.