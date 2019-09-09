Episode 26: Studio 9 takes you inside Live Fit El Paso

This week on Studio 9 we take you inside one of the largest fitness expos in the Southwest– Live Fit El Paso.

For years the Sun City has gotten a bad rap for being one of the fattest cities in the country. This local event has been working to transform that unfit image for the last five years.

Organizers say they are focused on changing the city’s unhealthy reputation by showcasing the different types of sports and workout options in the area. From fitness, to nutrition, various competitions and even martial arts– you can find it all at Live Fit El Paso.

Every year, Live Fit El Paso keeps getting bigger and better. Check out the special Studio 9 show here.

